Ardmore police looking for man wanted for questioning in connection to lewd acts with a child

ARDMORE, Okla. – Police in Ardmore are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection for lewd acts with a child.

According to the police department, they are looking for Jorge Maldonado, 40, who goes by the first name of George and has been living in Ardmore.

Officials say Maldonado is wanted for questioning “on multiple counts of lewd molestation as well as rape by instrumentation of a child under age 14.”

Police believe there are multiple victims.

Ardmore police say Maldonado has family in the area and in Love County that may help hide him. Police say he also may be trying to go to Mexico and recently failed to show up to work.

He is described as a Hispanic male and reportedly drives a bright red Chevrolet Sonic.

If you have any information, call the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212.