Brothers reunited after oldest’s deployment overseas

OKLAHOMA CITY - "It's brotherly love - seeing him play at this level hits home," Chief Warrant Officer Logan Allie said.

An emotional Friday night at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

It was a moment nearly a year in the making.

"I get to see him twice a year. The last 5 years I haven't got to see him maybe once a year and that was if my unit in Hawaii would even let me come back," CWO Allie said.

Chief Warrant Officer Two Logan Allie has been serving our country in Afghanistan.

Friday night was the first time he's seen his little brother in more than seven months.

"I'm sure it's the same feeling of him missing out seeing me return home, but getting to see him and hopefully pitch tonight. Just anytime I get to see him is a pleasure," CWO Allie said.

His brother, Dodgers pitcher Stetson Allie was asked to catch the first pitch.

That's when the big surprise happened.

Allie was speechless, when he saw the person throwing it.

"I haven't seen him in forever he just got back from deployment. Words really can't describe it, it was a special moment," Dodgers pitcher Stetson Allie said.

The crowd cheered as the brother hugged each other on the field.

"I told him I loved him and it was nice to see him and get him back and that he was safe, and thank you for your service. It was just a blessing," Allie said.

The Allies say they were inseparable growing up, their brotherly bond solidified through baseball.

"Growing up, we were on the same baseball team, my dad was actually the coach," CWO Logan Allie said.

"I mean, we had our tough times and we had our great times, but he's my best friend now and it's great to have him here," Stetson Allie said.

Allie's unforgettable throw, meeting Stetson's high standards.

"How was his pitching? I mean it was a strike so I caught it you know it didn't hit me so that's a plus before a game," Stetson Allie said.

CWO Logan Allie tells News 4 he will report back for duty Monday in Kentucky.