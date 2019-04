× Durant police issue Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman

DURANT, Okla. – Durant police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Carol Wait, a white female, who was last seen at Walmart in Durant on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Officials say she may be in a black 1999 Honda CRV with the Missouri tag YK5U7U.

If you have any information, call police immediately.