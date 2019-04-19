“It’s like losing a child,” Elderly dog found tied up, dumped at park in Tulsa

Warning: Photos in this video may be considered disturbing to some.

TULSA, Okla. – The owner of an elderly dog is devastated and heartbroken after she says someone took her beloved Gracie from the backyard, beat her and then dumped the body at a Tulsa park.

On the morning of April 18, David Woodruff and his friend, Sandra Rodriguez, were at Heller Park when Woodruff spotted a dog in a drainage ditch.

“It had blood coming out of the ears, and it looked like the legs were tied with zip locks,” said David Woodruff. “It was a horrible sight.”

Rodriguez climbed down to get the dog and then called police and animal control.

According to KJRH, Gracie’s owner, Sue Turner, quickly realized her beloved pet was missing.

“Someone had to have taken her,” cried Turner. “That she suffered before she died since whoever it was beat her in the head.”

Animal welfare officials say the case is tough due to little evidence.

“This animal was found in a creek bed. We don’t have any suspects in this case,” said Jean Letcher, manager of Tulsa Animal Welfare.

“It’s like losing a child and I just hope they catch whoever did this,” said Turner.

If officials find evidence, a felony abuse case will be filed with the district attorney’s office.