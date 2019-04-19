× Lincoln Co. suspects ordered to face trial for child neglect after teen found starving in barn, not child abuse

MEEKER, Okla. — Two suspects charged after a teenage boy was found starving on a property near Meeker were bound over for trial on charges of child neglect, but not child abuse.

In July, the State of Oklahoma charged 34-year-old Jimmy Jones, 46-year-old Amy Jones, 20-year-old Jonathan Plank, and 24-year-old Tyler Adkins each with one count of child neglect. At the time, Jimmy Jones was also charged with one count of child abuse by injury, while Amy Jones was charged with enabling child abuse by injury.

Jimmy Jones’ attorney Perry Hudson confirmed to News 4 Friday, his client was ordered to face trial on the child neglect charge but not child abuse after a preliminary hearing this week in Lincoln County.

During the hearing, a doctor with OU Medical testified of obvious signs of malnutrition he treated the 15-year-old victim who weighed just under 80 pounds. In July, then Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter told News 4 the boy was forced to live in a born and ate twigs and grass to survive. At the time, prosecutors also alleged Jimmy Jones treated his son’s maggot filled head wound by super-gluing it shut.

“He had been shot by his dad with a shotgun with a birdshot and x-rays revealed that he did have x-ray pellets still lodged in his leg,” Panter said in a past interview with News 4.

According to court documents, Amy Jones told investigators that the teenager hadn’t been taken to a doctor because they didn’t have insurance. However, the charges state that investigators were able to find evidence of insurance inside the house.

News 4 reached out to Allan Grubb, current District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, multiple times Friday for a comment. Emails and calls have not been returned.