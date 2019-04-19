Newcastle family still desperate for answers in daughter’s 2001 murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - It's been 18 years since a young mother's body was found in a rural area near Tuttle. Since that time, her family has been seeking justice for her murder.

However, time has not weakened their desire for answers.

"I do miss her hugs," said William Killian. He was just 2-years-old when his mother, Sarah Cox, was killed.

"And the worst part is there really is nothing else I can say about her. All I can say is I love her and that's all," he said.

18 years later, he's seeing the spot where her body was found for the first time.

"Of course, I can say I miss her but she's not here," Killian said.

Cox's parents, Joe and Carolyn Killian, raised William and his little sister.

Besides the photos scattered throughout their home, the kids haven't seen their mother since that fateful day in 2001 when she left work at 7- Eleven in Oklahoma City and was never seen alive again.

"I knew in my heart that something happened," Carolyn said. "I didn't want to believe it because Sarah would never leave her babies."

Cox was reported missing and her family began a desperate search.

"It was way up to two in the morning when the officer of Oklahoma City said, `You gotta stop, you gotta stop,'" said Carolyn.

Less than a week after Sarah was reported missing, a Tuttle man spotted her body not far off a rural road.

An autopsy revealed she was suffocated, and her death launched a murder investigation.

"We know there's more than one person involved," Joe Killian said.

18 years later, as the holidays and milestones without this beloved mother passed, there's never been a conviction.

Now the family is begging anyone who knows something to come forward.

"I know I`m going to see her one day in heaven," Carolyn said. "I know that because I know she's with the Lord and I'm going there too, but I would still love to have justice for Sarah and her children."

Authorities from multiple agencies have followed leads but are still searching for answers in Cox's murder.

If you know anything that can help this family, call Oklahoma City police.