Officials continue to look for man who walked away from Oklahoma City corrections center in 2014

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are still looking for a man who walked away from a corrections center in Oklahoma City several years ago.

On November 17, 2014, Francisco Paez walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center.

Paez, also known as “Poncho Paez” or “Pedro R. Pancho,” was serving sentences out of Oklahoma and Seminole counties for forgery and drug possession.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6″, weighing around 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has multiple tattoos, including a low rider on his chest, a cross, skulls, guns and a spider web. A tattoo reading “4AH” is on his right hand, “Mexican” on his left arm and a marijuana leaf is on his right forearm.

Authorities say you should not approach Paez or attempt to apprehend him.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at (405)425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.