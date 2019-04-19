× OHP investigating cause of double fatality crash in Atoka County after driver hits deer

ATOKA, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a double fatality crash in Atoka County, but say the incident involved a deer.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday on State Highway 7 at Carr Pen Road, approximately four miles west of Atoka.

According to a trooper’s report, 45-year-old Scott Miller, of Atoka, was driving westbound on the highway when he struck a deer in the roadway. Miller’s vehicle traveled left of center, striking a second vehicle.

Officials say Miller was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Delbert Byles, 59, of Milburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states the crash is under investigation.