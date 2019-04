× OKC crews close part of Will Rogers Trail for repair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials have temporarily closed part of the Will Rogers Trail in order to repair a hole near the track.

The trail will be closed near NW 19th St. for a hole caused by a storm drain leak.

Officials say the timeline for repair is currently uncertain.

The closure is marked and barricaded with safety equipment.

The trail will re-open as soon as repairs are made.