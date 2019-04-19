Dog enters property of NW Oklahoma City elementary school, bites staff member
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a staff member at a northwest Oklahoma City elementary school was bitten by a dog.
Police and emergency crews responded to scene at Eugene Field Elementary School near NW 16th and Classen Friday before 10:30 a.m.
Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say a dog entered school property and bit a staff member. No students were outside when the incident occurred.
“This morning, a staff member of Eugene Field Elementary was bitten by a dog that entered school property. No students were outside at the time of the incident and no one else was injured. We are grateful for the quick action of our staff and our first responders. School and district officials will follow the safety protocol required for this type of situation.
In light of this situation, we want to encourage families to discuss safety with their students; reminding them not to approach an animal they don’t know and to report a stray animal to an adult. It’s also important for our community members, especially those who live near a school, to make sure animals are safely secured to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”