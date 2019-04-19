× Dog enters property of NW Oklahoma City elementary school, bites staff member

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a staff member at a northwest Oklahoma City elementary school was bitten by a dog.

Police and emergency crews responded to scene at Eugene Field Elementary School near NW 16th and Classen Friday before 10:30 a.m.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say a dog entered school property and bit a staff member. No students were outside when the incident occurred.