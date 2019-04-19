Pursuit ends in fatal crash in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say a pursuit has ended in a fatal crash on the city’s southwest side.

Officers are on the scene of a wreck near SW 44th and Villa.

Two vehicles were involved. One person in a black truck and one person in a silver car were transported but their condition are unknown at this time.

Officers on scene say there were possibly two killed in this incident.

They can confirmed there is at least one fatality.

Officers have taken at least one person in handcuffs.

There are no other details at this time.