Thunder Heat Up, Get Win at Home in Game 3 vs. Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder finally found their range from 3-point land, making a team playoff record 15 from beyond the arc, and bounced back from two road losses to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 in Game 3 of their first round NBA Playoffs series on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder hit 15 of 29 from three-point range, forced 18 Blazers turnovers, and were 31 of 39 at the free throw line to earn their first win in the series.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Russell Westbrook, who had 33 points and 11 assists, and was 4-for-6 from three-point range.

Paul George had 22 points, but had a tough shooting night from the field, making just 3 of 16, but 14 of 17 from the free throw line.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points, 25 coming in the third quarter to set a franchise playoff record for points in a quarter.

The Thunder and Blazers exchanged the lead seven times in the first quarter, and Portland led 22-21 after one period.

OKC closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 49-39 lead at halftime, with the Blazers committing 14 first half turnovers.

The Thunder built the lead to 16 in the third quarter, before the Blazers came back, led by Lillard, to cut the deficit to just four at 86-82 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter margin was around 4-8 most of the way, until OKC went on a 16-10 surge to end the game, with Westbrook hitting three shots, including his final three-pointer, to clinch the win.

Besides Russ and PG, three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Grant scoring 18 points and making four 3-pointers.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and Steven Adams 10 points.

The Thunder shot 48 percent from the field and had 27 assists on 37 made field goals.

C.J. McCollum had 21 points for the Blazers and former Thunder center Enes Kanter had 19 points for the Blazers.

Portland leads the series two games to one, with Game 4 set for Sunday night at 8:30 pm at Chesapeake Arena.