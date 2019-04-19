Thunder Home For Game 3 vs. Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be home tonight for Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round NBA Playoffs series vs. Portland, and facing a near must-win against the Trail Blazers after losing the first two games of the series in Portland.

Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant, and Paul George all spoke to the media earlier Friday about the impact the home crowd may have on the game.

For Blazers center Enes Kanter, he's returning to where he used to play his home games for the Thunder, and he's not sure what kind of reception he'll get since it's the postseason.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm Friday night at Chesapeake Arena.