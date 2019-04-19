Two dead, including child after pursuit on the city’s southwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say two people are dead, one a child, after a pursuit ended in a crash on the city’s southwest side.

“Inside the SUV were three people, an adult female, a child and I don’t know the identity of the third person. But the adult female as well as the child were both pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Sgt. Travis Vernier, Oklahoma City Police.

Police say two people, one a child, tragically died after a pickup came crashing into their SUV near SW 44th and Villa. The pickup was involved in a chase with police.

“Went about four blocks. Ran the stop sign here at SW 44th. Unfortunately, there was another vehicle that was going west, a silver SUV, on SW 44th, the two vehicles collided. That pushed the SUV into the yard of a home,” Vernier said.

The two people inside the pickup, an adult male and female, both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the truck was stolen and inside the they found drugs and firearms.

“It’s a very difficult situation. I think one of the people may have been trapped under the vehicle. Officers were working to try to get that person out. So, the department has counselors on scene right now, helping those officers deal with the grief,” Vernier said.

Many homes line SW 44th, with neighbors hearing the crash and rushing to help.

“I heard the crash. I was getting ready to fix dinner. I came out and saw the truck, backing up. There was smoke. Just a little bit,” said Billy England, who heard the crash.

Now a family’s lives forever changed in just seconds.

“It’s always unfortunate anytime someone is killed. Whether it’s in the middle of a police pursuit or just any other traffic accident. In this case it’s about 20 seconds. I think officers barely had time to get out on the radio that they were going to be in pursuit,” Vernier said.