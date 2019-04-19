× UCO hosting drive-thru Prescription Drug Takeback event

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma’s Health Promotion program will host a drive-thru Prescription Drug Takeback May 1 on campus.

The event is open to the public and will be held on the north side of the Max Chambers Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 1.

Community members can drop off their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications for safe, proper disposal.

Participants can drive up to the north entrance of the library and an event staff member will meet them at their car window to collect the medication. No syringes, inhalers or liquids will be accepted.

“We want to welcome anyone and everyone to safely dispose of their prescription drugs to not only ensure safe disposal for environmental reasons but also to ensure we are keeping our homes safe from misuse of prescription drugs,” said Alex Russell, UCO’s assistant director of health promotion.

UCO Health Promotion has partnered with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and UCO Police for the takeback event.

For more information, contact UCO Health Promotion at healthpromotion@uco.edu.