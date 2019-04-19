Why we run: Oklahoma family participates in Memorial Marathon to remember loved one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As we remember the 168 lives lost on this day, we can't help but also remember their families.

More than two decades later, one Oklahoma family touched by tragedy is reminding us why we run in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

"Susie? Well, she was independent, strong-willed, out to save the world," said Don Ferrell, father of Susan Jane Ferrell.

Susan Ferrell, 37, was an attorney for U.S. Housing and Urban Development on the eighth floor of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

"We were very close growing up. Fought like sisters do. She loved to dance. That was her love," said Susan's sister, Cindy Ferrell Ashwood.

Cats, traveling, people and dancing – four of Susan Ferrell’s loves, the family remembers.

"She touched an awful lot of lives and was just a fun, fun gal...She may not be here but we know why we’re here," said cousin Deb Ferrell-Lynn.

The family gets together to remember Susan and to run the Memorial Marathon.

"And it’s hard getting through the 19th, but there’s something about the Marathon that is so joyous and gives us such a reason to celebrate Susie, our family. It’s really kind of hard to describe it. It’s just almost kind of magical in a bittersweet way. It’s a reminder that there’s life on the other side. It’s like the 9:03 Gate at the Memorial. The pain never goes away, anyone who’s lost knows that, but it brings us joy. And that’s a good thing," said Ashwood.

To sign up for the 2019 Memorial Marathon, click here.