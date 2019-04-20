× Cushing Police search for suspects after stolen car hits house

CUSHING, Okla. – The Cushing Police Department is searching for two suspects seen allegedly running from the scene of a stolen car crashing into a house early Saturday morning.

A witness at the scene says they observed the car going at a high rate of speed when it veered from the road and struck the house.

The witness says they then saw two suspects, one wearing a white hoodie and one wearing a black hoodie, exit the car and take off running.

In the photo you can see one suspect in the upper right corner leaving the scene.

Officials discovered during their investigation that the vehicle was stolen from the Oilton area.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Cushing Police at 918-225-1212.