MOORE, Okla. – The Moore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing endangered juvenile.

14-year-old Santrell ‘Sunny’ Polite was last seen at Central Junior High at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Polite has been entered into National Crime Information Center as an Endangered Missing Juvenile.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-5171.