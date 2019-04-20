× Pott. County officials investigating Dale shooting

DALE, OKLA- Pottawatomie County officials are investigating after a shooting Saturday evening in the Dale area.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said dispatch responded around 6:05 p.m. to a residence after reports of gunshots.

One victim was found, a male, with two gunshot wounds to the chest, and transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say the man was from Oklahoma City, and was apparently shot while he was asleep.

One female suspect is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, News4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.