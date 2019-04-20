× Sooner Women Win NCAA Gymnastics Championship, OU Men Finish Second

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team won their fourth national championship in the last six seasons, outscoring UCLA to win the title at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas.

The Sooners led after every rotation, and sealed the win in their final rotation on the vault, with Brenna Dowell scoring a 9.9875 on the final routine to clinch it.

OU’s Maggie Nichols, the two-time NCAA all-around champion, was fantastic on all four events to lead the Sooners to the title.

The Oklahoma men came into the NCAA Championships in Champaign, Illinois, as the favorite to win their fifth straight national championship, but the Sooners finished second to Stanford.

OU senior Yul Moldauer, the national gymnast of the year, slipped off the high bar in the final rotation, a costly error that allowed the Cardinal to sneak past the Sooners to win the title.

Oklahoma was trying to win their 13th national championship for the most in NCAA history.