Thousands gather in Guthrie for 89er parade

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The 89er Celebration parade drew thousands of spectators to Guthrie to see one of Oklahoma’s oldest and largest parades.

Colorful floats, antique cars, marching bands, motorcycles and the Express Employment Professionals Clydesdale horses entertained the large crowd.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4, flown by pilot/reporter Mason Dunn, kicked off the start of the parade by flying over downtown.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4 was also a huge draw as parade-goers could be heard oohing and aahing as it drove by.

The gorgeous Spring weather made the 89er Parade all the more enjoyable.

It was a perfect day to be outside with family and friends.