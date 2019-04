Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw what good defense can do in Game 3 of their first round NBA Playoffs series with Portland.

They also found out what poor defense can do.

OKC forced 14 Trail Blazer turnovers in the first half and led by 10 at halftime, then saw Damian Lillard score 25 points in the third quarter as Portland got to within four after three quarters.

On Saturday, Thunder forward Paul George says defense has to be the key for OKC to win the series.