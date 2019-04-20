Victims of fatal pursuit crash identified, suspects arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials have identified the two victims in yesterday's pursuit crash on the city's southwest side, and say both suspects have been treated at the hospital and arrested on multiple complaints.

43-year-old Tonya Horn and her 8-year-old daughter, Rylee Ewald were both pronounced dead at the scene early Friday evening. A third person inside the vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Their SUV was struck by the suspects who ran a stop sign in order to evade police.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., two Oklahoma City police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at SW 40th and Villa. The suspect vehicle slowed as if it were going to stop, but then quickly accelerated away.

The vehicle ran the stop sign at SW 44th where it crashed into Horn and Ewald's SUV.

There were two people in the suspect vehicle: 27-year-old Andrew Munoz, and his passenger, 35-year-old Deanna Alvarez.

Both were transported to an area hospital following the crash. Alvarez was treated and released to police. Munoz was still being treated early this morning, but is expected to recover.

Munoz was arrested on complaints of murder in the second degree (two counts), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug proceeds, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Alvarez was arrested on complaints of murder in the second degree (two counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.