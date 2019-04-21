Authorities investigating after man allegedly shoots ex-wife in Arapaho

CLINTON, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-wife at a convenience store in Arapaho over the weekend.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of the DinoMart convenience store.

According to the Clinton Daily News, “a man allegedly went up to a parked car and fired three shots through the window striking a woman that they believe to be” the man’s ex-wife.

Custer County Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell says the woman was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested after a short pursuit, approximately one hour after the alleged shooting, that ended in Clinton Police Department’s parking lot.

The paper says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.