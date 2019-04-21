× Crossings Community Church pursuing possibility of satellite location at historic Oklahoma City church

OKLAHOMA CITY – A church in Oklahoma City is pursuing the possibility of a satellite location at Oklahoma City’s “egg church.”

Crossings Community Church announced on Easter Sunday they are pursuing the possibility of a satellite location at First Christian Church near NW 36th and Walker.

Officials with the church say they “have no plans of demolishing the current structure, but rather to have it continue in its originally intended use as a church.”

They go on to say, “we believe a Crossings campus at 36th and Walker provides incredible potential for our church to reach into another community in our city.”

The church will be “evaluating this opportunity” in the coming months.

In 2016, a 32-acre property went up for sale near N.W. 36th and Walker in Oklahoma City. The property includes the First Christian Church, which is known for its shape and history.

The church’s future has been undetermined ever since.