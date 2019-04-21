Food licensing deadline for dispensaries, processors quickly approaching, OMMA says

OKLAHOMA CITY – A deadline is quickly approaching for Oklahoma dispensaries and processors who want to make or sell medical marijuana edibles.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, April 26 is the last day dispensaries and processors can obtain a food license from the state.

OMMA says dispensaries and processors licensed by OMMA are required to obtain a food license if they produce or sell any medical marijuana products.

Initial applications for a food license cost $425, plus an additional $425 for a plan review.

