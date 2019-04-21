× Man reportedly shot while asleep, Pottawatomie County officials say; Woman arrested

DALE, Okla. – A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said dispatch responded around 6:05 p.m. Saturday to a residence in Dale after reports of gunshots.

When officials arrived, they found a male with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the man was from Oklahoma City, and was apparently shot while he was asleep.

Authorities told News 4 a woman was arrested in connection to the incident.

Kayla Lake was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.