× Mid-Game Slump Leads to Thunder Loss to Portland in Game 4

The Portland Trail Blazers went on a 35-11 run from the second to the third quarter to take control and go on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 in Game 4 of their first round NBA Playoffs Series on Sunday night at Chesapeake Arena, taking a 3-1 series lead over OKC.

The Thunder went on an 11-2 run in the second quarter to build a 46-39 lead, with a Russell Westbrook three-pointer giving OKC their biggest lead of seven.

Westbrook did not make another field goal the rest of the game, though, scoring just one point after that.

Portland responded by scoring the final 11 points of the first half, with Damian Lillard hitting a pair of jumpers, including a three-pointer, and Al-Farouq Aminu ended the first half on a 3-pointer and the Trail Blazers led 50-46 at halftime.

Portland kept the momentum going early in the third quarter, starting the second half on a 24-11 run, making it a 35-11 run in total.

The Blazers led by as many as 19 points, at 79-60 before OKC went on an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and trailed 79-68 heading into the fourth quarter.

OKC never really made a serious run in the final period and the Blazers held off the Thunder to get the win and end an 8-game road playoff losing streak.

Westbrook finished with just 14 points, making just 5 of 21 from the field, and had 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Paul George had 32 points to lead all scorers, but was just 8-for-21 from the field and added 10 rebounds.

The Thunder hit 15 three-pointers as they did in Game 3, but this time, so did the Blazers.

Portland outshot the Thunder 41 percent to 38 percent overall from the field.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 27 points and made five 3-pointers, while Lillard scored 15 of his 24 points in the third quarter and made four 3-pointers, three of those during the surge early in the third quarter.

Al-Farouq Aminu sparked the Blazers with 19 points and made four 3-pointers.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points for the Thunder, while Jerami Grant added 11 points.

Steven Adams had just six points.

The Thunder head back to Portland for Game 5 on Tuesday night at 9:30 pm central time.

The Thunder are 0-5 in series when they trail three games to one.

In NBA Playoffs history, teams that are trailing 3 games to 1 and are on the road for Game 5 are just 3-162 in the series (just 2 percent have come back to win the series).