OHP report: 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Tillman County

Posted 8:59 am, April 21, 2019, by

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

It happened Saturday, just after 12:40 a.m., on US Highway 70 near Grandfield, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan Fife, 19, of Grandfield, was driving westbound on the highway when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right and went into a broad slide.

Fife’s vehicle rolled before coming to a rest against an abandoned mobile home, the report states.

Officials say Fife was pronounced dead at a hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.