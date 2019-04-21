OHP report: 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Tillman County

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

It happened Saturday, just after 12:40 a.m., on US Highway 70 near Grandfield, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan Fife, 19, of Grandfield, was driving westbound on the highway when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right and went into a broad slide.

Fife’s vehicle rolled before coming to a rest against an abandoned mobile home, the report states.

Officials say Fife was pronounced dead at a hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.