Oklahoma City police issue Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Ruth Mounger, who is described as a white female, last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray pants.

Her last known location is near NW 23rd and Ann Arbor on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m.

Police say she was last seen in an early 2000’s dark blue Ford Taurus.

If you have any information, call police immediately.