Oklahoma City woman accused of 5-year-old grandson’s death at casino

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman has been charged with felony murder of a child after she allegedly left her 5-year-old grandson in a hot car for hours last summer while she was at a casino.

According to an affidavit, officials say, Alanna Jean Orr, 50, was caring for her grandson on June 21, 2018, when she went to the Kickapoo Casino in Harrah.

Officials say surveillance video showed Orr arriving at the casino at 1:23 p.m. and leaving at 7:28 p.m.

Court records say her grandson was in the car during this time, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees that day.

Records continue to say that 15 minutes after leaving the casino, Orr called 911 and reported that her grandson had choked and was not breathing.

Emergency officials arrived and tried to resuscitate the five-year-old, “but found that rigor mortis had already begun.”

Officials say Orr was arrested Friday following her indictment by a federal grand jury for second-degree felony murder by child neglect in Indian Country.

If she is found guilty, she could face life in prison and a fine of $250,000.