Oklahoma woman shocked after discovering snake in silverware drawer

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was shocked after finding an unexpected visitor in her silverware drawer – a snake!

Melanie Richardson says she opened the drawer and saw the snake, thinking it was possibly a toy or joke from her daughter.

“So I went and reached for it and he kind of put his head up and his little tongue went out and I was like, OK, that’s it. He’s real,” said Richardson. “By now I was just calm and I just kind of kept thinking, what do you do with a snake in your drawer?”

Richardson decided to call pest control to see if they could help.

By the time they got there, the snake had made its way to the top of the dishwasher.

Pest control officials were able to eventually get the snake outside.

According to FOX 23, wildlife experts identified the snake as a Texas brown, which is non-venomous and feeds on insects and slugs.

“I’ve never been afraid of them, but to have one in your silverware drawer is a little bit like, OK, now you’ve kind of crossed the line,” said Richardson.

Wildlife experts say if this happens to you, call a professional to handle it.