Pioneer Woman sets summer dates for free tours of The Lodge

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, along with her husband, Ladd Drummond, are inviting visitors to The Lodge on Drummond Ranch for free tours again this summer!

The Lodge is their family guesthouse in northeast Oklahoma and is also the production location of her Food Network Show.

Tickets are required for Lodge tours. Visitors must go to The Mercantile, Ree’s restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the day of the Lodge tour in order to receive the Lodge ticket/directions (1 ticket per group).

Tickets are free and are only good for that day’s date and not available in advance. There is no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates.

Visitors are asked to keep family pets at home.

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the open dates found below:

APRIL

April 22 & 23

April 26



MAY



May 9, 10, 11

May 13 – 16

May 17, 18

May 20

May 24 & 25

May 27 – 31

JUNE

June 1

June 3 – 8

June 10

June 14 & 15

June 17

June 21 & 22

June 24

June 28 & 29

JULY

July 1 – 6

July 8 – 13

July 15 – 19

AUGUST

August 9 & 10

August 30 & 31

SEPTEMBER