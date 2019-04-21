Suspects pay fines, restitution after Oklahoma game wardens’ investigation into illegal wildlife trade 

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation into illegal wildlife trade in northeast Oklahoma is complete, game wardens say.

According to officials, Game Wardens Karlin Bailey, of Creek County, and Carlos Gomez, of Tulsa County, “received information about suspects staying in a hotel and bringing in unusual amounts of turtles.”

When the game wardens made contact with the suspects, they seized more than 180 various types of “Box” turtles. Officials say the game wardens also learned that the suspects had “already made several shipments of turtles to buyers on the coast.”

Game wardens say the suspects were making thousands in cash profits with each shipment.

The suspects were charged with illegal possession of wildlife and selling native wildlife.

“They paid $900 a piece and $10,000 restitution,” game wardens said on Facebook.

Officials say if you see unusual activity, you should report it to your local game warden.