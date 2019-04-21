Tulsa authorities investigating deadly hit-and-run accident involving pedestrian

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday near 31st and Mingo.

According to FOX 23, witnesses say the man was stumbling down the street when a car ran into him. A second car then ran over him, officials say.

The driver of the first vehicle took off, but later called police to report what had happened. The driver reportedly told police the man was crossing the street, but was not at a marked crosswalk.

Police say the man, 55, was wearing dark clothing and was in an area that is not well-lit. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Authorities told FOX 23 it appears the driver did not break any traffic laws, but was arrested and booked on leaving the scene of a deadly accident.