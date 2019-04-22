3 Reasons to Choose Coolsculpting

1) Coolsculpting is EFFECTIVE

Fat-freezing technology? Exactly! At a certain temperature fat cells will freeze and die. Your body will then begin to naturally eliminate these dead cells in the following months. This can result in up to 20-25% of fat reduction in the treated area!

Coolsculpting is different than other procedures. The body naturally processes and eliminates the targeted fat cells, making it impossible for them to move to another area. This allows patients to target specific trouble areas effectively.

2) Coolsculpting is EASY

One of the best parts about Coolsculpting is how easy it is! At Laser Light Skin Clinic, we provide an extremely relaxing environment during your session. A clear gel pad is applied to the treatment area providing a barrier between the cooling panel and your skin. Most patients will experience a sucking and mild pinching sensation as the area becomes numb.

Now it’s time to sit back, relax, and let the applicator get to work! During the treatment patients can read, watch movies, check emails, or even chat with their friends. Once the applicator is detached, one of our trained staff will briefly massage the treated area to break up fat cells, enhancing fat reduction. That’s it!

Dr. Johnson always encourages getting a free consultation.

3) Coolsculpting deals with the EXCESS

Coolsculpting encourages a healthy lifestyle, while targeting areas that don’t respond to diet and exercise alone. Did you know that the number of fat cells in our bodies usually becomes a fixed number in our teenage years?! When losing weight, fat cells will typically decrease in size but not in number. Coolsculpting freezes fat cells actually reducing their numbers in the treated area. This is what makes Coolsculpting so unique. It is not a weight loss program, but rather a fat cell elimination procedure. If your goal is to lose unwanted fat, and look slimmer in your clothes, then Coolsculpting might be right for you.

Laser Light Skin Clinic specializes in Coolsculpting in OKC and the surrounding areas. Contact us today for a free consultation and get that summer body you’ve always dreamed of!