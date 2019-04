MANNSVILLE, Okla. – An 8-year-old girl was killed in an ATV accident in southern Oklahoma on Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, four young children were riding an ATV in Mannsville just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The troopers say an 8-year-old girl was getting off the vehicle when it rolled forward, hitting her.

She was taken to a hospital in Ardmore, where she was pronounced dead due to head injuries.

Right now, OHP is still investigating the accident.