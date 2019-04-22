Authorities: 6 dead in Texas small plane crash

Posted 12:31 pm, April 22, 2019, by

DALLAS – Authorities say six people have died in a small plane crash in central Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine plane crashed just before 9 a.m. Monday as it was preparing to land at an airport in Kerrville, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno says all six people aboard the plane were killed and that federal investigators are headed to the crash site.

An FAA spokesman say the Beechcraft plane took off from an airport outside Houston earlier Monday and crashed about 6 miles northwest of Kerrville Municipal Airport.

