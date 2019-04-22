Cooking with Kyle: Save money and create your own baking mix

OKLAHOMA CITY – There is a popular, brand-dominating baking mix often used in recipes, including recipes on the actual box.

It’s a great product, but is fairly expensive.

It also is a convenience product – the same ingredients may be assembled at home in 5-10 minutes at a substantial savings. This mix is fantastic for biscuits, shortcakes, dumplings, pancakes – use it as you would the popular yellow box, and enjoy the savings!

5 1/2 C flour, sifted

1 t baking soda

3 T baking powder

2 t salt

1 C vegetable shortening

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, soda, baking powder and salt until thoroughly and evenly blended. Cut in shortening using pastry blender, knife or fork tines. (I actually wear latex gloves and use my hands) The final product will resemble a somewhat coarse meal. Store in airtight container, refrigeration optional, for up to 4 months. Yield: 6 C. Recipe may be halved or doubled.