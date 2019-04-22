Driver arrested after allegedly hitting OHP trooper’s vehicle while drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle.

According to officials with OHP, just after midnight on April 20, Trooper Travis Hale pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation along I-40 just west of Weatherford. He was about to issue the driver a warning, when things quickly escalated.

"Just happened to look in his mirror before he exited his patrol car to contact the violator that he had stopped and noticed this vehicle was passing a semi that was in the left lane,” Captain Paul Timmons said. "Vehicle side-swiped his vehicle and the violator's car that he had stopped.”

After hitting those two vehicles, Timmons said the driver, Jessica Wells, kept on driving down I-40 with a 4-year-old child in the car with her.

"From my understanding, it was probably another mile or so before they were able to get that vehicle stopped,” Timmons said.

Troopers then learned Wells had been drinking. She was booked into the Custer County Jail on DUI charges.

As for Hale, his car took a pretty good beating. However, thankfully, he narrowly missed being seriously hurt or possibly losing his life.

"He saw that vehicle coming toward his vehicle. So, he stayed in his car, fortunately for him,” Timmons said. "One of the reasons for the law about moving over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road, it helps and we try to enforce it as aggressively as possible.”

Both the driver of the other vehicle that was pulled over and the child inside Wells’ vehicle are also okay.