Good catch! Oklahoma man reels in 170 pound alligator gar

DURANT, Okla. – It’s not every day that you go fishing and catch a fish that is bigger than a person.

This weekend, Zachary Sutterfield caught a 6’9″ alligator gar while bowfishing on Lake Texoma.

Family members on board the boat helped Sutterfield reel in the 170 pound creature.

After catching the big fish, a biologist from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation was able to gather data from the fish.

Alligator gars are among the largest freshwater fish in North America.