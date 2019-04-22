‘Great State’ 25 years later: Our ‘Kid Drummer’ has his own kid drummer now who looks just like he did in 1994

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - They call themselves Next Halen and, even at practice, Dan Glazier sounds just like David Lee Roth.

Drew Sevier plays guitar like Eddie Van Halen.

Darek Johns sounds like Eddie's brother.

And, then, there's 'Little Johnny', not to be confused with 'Big Johnny', his dad.

It really is easy to confuse them.

They both play drums the same and, if you go back 25 years to when 'Big Johnny' was little, they look the same too, minus the righteous mullet.

"Did it remind you of you?" Johnny Sr. said after seeing video of him playing drums from 25 years ago.

"Yeah," Johnny Jr. said.

"It looks like you with a different haircut," Senior said.

In October of 1994, we followed Johnny home from school in Moore to watch him practice drums.

He was in first grade then.

His favorite drum, the snare.

"Cause it's loud," Johnny said.

We put the same question to his son and found one, small difference of opinion.

"The kick," Junior said.

Johnny Sr. said his son took to drums like a fish to pond water after watching a KISS video as a toddler.

"How did he automatically, just know stuff? But, he did," he said.

'Little Johnny' likes the hard rock greats, same as dad.

Listing his favorite bands, he said "KISS, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Metallica."

Senior said Junior is ahead of where he was at age 7.

"He's as good as a lot of grown ups I know," dad said.

In fact, 'Little Johnny' has already gotten to sit in on some of Next Halen's gigs.

"Now, that was fun," he said.

25 years, and the beat goes on.

Both Johnnys insist it's not the flashy stuff that makes a good drummer.

"Keeping it in the pocket," Johnny Sr. said.

It's the consistent beat that counts and keeping that beat going for as long as it takes, even a quarter century.

Next Halen's next gig is on Saturday at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City.

For more information about the group and their performance schedule, click here or here.