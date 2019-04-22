“It’s devastating,” Dog found in trash can gets second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A heartbreaking story of animal abuse may have a happy ending for a dog that was found in a dumpster.

"It's devastating when you see a case like this," said Heather Hernandez, with Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue.

A terrified and sick pup was found in an Oklahoma City dumpster and treated like a piece of trash.

"He's got terrible mange," said Hernandez. "He has almost no hair from the neck back. He's skin and bones. He's bleeding all over the place. He's got tons of infections."

Hernandez took him in and named him Ralph.

"He got in this condition and somebody wrapped him in some kind of gauze and then went out of their way to throw him in the trash like a piece of garbage," said Hernandez.

She says the vet bill to help Ralph isn't cheap, but she's thankful someone found him and took him to the Oklahoma City shelter.

"If they wouldn't have found him, he would be dead," said Hernandez. "It's just unfathomable the cruelty that people bring onto animals."

Thankfully, the vet says Ralph will eventually be OK, but Hernandez says those who threw Ralph away, shouldn't have had him in the first place.

"If you're not willing to put in the work to keep your animals healthy, then just don't get one," said Hernandez.

She says unfortunately, Mutt Misfits sees too many cases like this, but they are working to make sure they see less in the future.

"We need all the help we can get," said Hernandez. "Animals are just incredible creatures and we're fortunate to have them."

Hernandez says Ralph will be on medication for a long time.

If you would like to donate to help him on his road to recovery, you can find Mutt Misfits on Facebook.