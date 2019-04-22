Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper’s patrol car hit by alleged drunk driver

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle.

Just after midnight on April 20, Trooper Travis Hale pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation along I-40 just west of Weatherford.

During the traffic stop, Hale’s vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The drunk driver also continued forward and hit the vehicle that was pulled over as well.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials say the alleged drunk driver was taken into custody.

