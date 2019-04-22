Oklahoma teenager injured during drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma teenager is recovering following a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 29th and Eastern.

When crews arrived at the scene, officials found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fortunately, the teenager is expected to be OK.

One person has been taken into custody for the shooting, but their identity has not been released.

