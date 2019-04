ARDMORE, Okla. – A community is mourning following the death of a man in a house fire late last week.

On Friday morning, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 400 block of S.E. 3rd St.

After fire crews put out the blaze, they learned that a man died in the fire.

Officials tell KTEN that no other homes were damaged, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.