‘Person of interest’ taken into custody following two murders

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – A person of interest was taken into custody in connection to two murders that occurred this weekend.

Officials tell News 4 both homicides happened on Sunday in Elk City and Sayre.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Killough was arrested early Monday morning in Tulsa. At the time of his arrest, Killough reportedly was in possession of a gun.

At this point, Killough has not officially been named as a suspect in the case.

No other details are being released at this time.