Police: One man killed in Oklahoma City crash
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an accident has claimed the life of a man this past weekend.
Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to an accident near S.E. 74th and Westminster Rd.
Investigators say a driver heading west on S.E. 74th failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle that was headed southbound on Westminster.
Officials say one man died as a result of the crash. However, we do not know which vehicle the victim was in.
35.467560 -97.516428