Police: One man killed in Oklahoma City crash

Posted 6:29 am, April 22, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY –  Authorities say an accident has claimed the life of a man this past weekend.

Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to an accident near S.E. 74th and Westminster Rd.

Investigators say a driver heading west on S.E. 74th failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle that was headed southbound on Westminster.

Officials say one man died as a result of the crash. However, we do not know which vehicle the victim was in.

