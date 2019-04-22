× Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a stranger at a local organization.

On April 21, officers were called to the Salvation Army along N.W. 10th St. following a reported assault.

While police were on the way to the scene, dispatchers learned that one person had been stabbed.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim said she was trying to get 58-year-old Mary Egbase to leave the Salvation Army.

At that point, Egbase became irate and threatened to ‘gut’ the victim.

Officials say that is when Egbase stabbed the victim in the kneecap. The report states that the victim did not know Egbase before this encounter.

Egbase was arrested on one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.