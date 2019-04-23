× 10-year-old steals aunt’s car, initiates pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a 10-year-old initiated a short pursuit Tuesday evening in northeast Oklahoma City after stealing his aunt’s car.

Oklahoma City Police say the pursuit started at NE 4th and Laird, and ended at NE 6th and Kelley.

Authorities say the 10-year-old’s aunt called the police when she realized he had taken her car.

No injuries were reported following the pursuit.

Officers say the 10-year-old is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.