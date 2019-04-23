KFOR Live Interactive Radar

10-year-old steals aunt’s car, initiates pursuit

Posted 8:09 pm, April 23, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a 10-year-old initiated a short pursuit Tuesday evening in northeast Oklahoma City after stealing his aunt’s car.

Oklahoma City Police say the pursuit started at NE 4th and Laird, and ended at NE 6th and Kelley.

Authorities say the 10-year-old’s aunt called the police when she realized he had taken her car.

No injuries were reported following the pursuit.

Officers say the 10-year-old is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.